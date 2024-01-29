WAM is temporarily closed until further notice. See you again soon!
WAREHOUSE ART MUSEUM
Milwaukee’s only museum dedicated exclusively
to the exhibition and study of modern and contemporary art.
International & Comprehensive Collection
The Serr & Shannon Collection
The permanent collection of the Warehouse Art Museum consists of over 7,300 modern and contemporary works on paper, paintings, photography, and sculpture. Built by private collectors Jan Serr and John Shannon, the collection is personal and based on their interests and experiences. Both residents of Wisconsin, Serr and Shannon include many notable Wisconsin artists in the collection, while their travels have brought together works by contemporary artists from China, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more.
Current Address
1635 W St Paul Ave | Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
The 1635 building is home Guardian Fine Arts Services.
Hours
WAM is temporarily closed to the public while we move to a new facility. Join us again in 2025!
Contact
CALL 414.635.1848
TOLL FREE 1.833.252.0677 x110
EMAIL info@thewarehousemke.org