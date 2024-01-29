 

WAM is temporarily closed until further notice. See you again soon!

Warehouse Art Museum – Updates from the WAM Staff

Last Updated January 2024

The Warehouse Art Museum Will Move to a New Location

Milwaukee Magazine, 01/23/24

Warehouse Art Museum is closed in preparation for 2025 move

OnMilwaukee, 01/23/24

Warehouse Art Museum Is Moving to New Location

Urban Milwaukee, 01/29/24

WAREHOUSE ART MUSEUM

Milwaukee’s only museum dedicated exclusively

to the exhibition and study of modern and contemporary art.

International & Comprehensive Collection

The Serr & Shannon Collection

The permanent collection of the Warehouse Art Museum consists of over 7,300 modern and contemporary works on paper, paintings, photography, and sculpture. Built by private collectors Jan Serr and John Shannon, the collection is personal and based on their interests and experiences. Both residents of Wisconsin, Serr and Shannon include many notable Wisconsin artists in the collection, while their travels have brought together works by contemporary artists from China, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more.

