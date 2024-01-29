International & Comprehensive Collection

The Serr & Shannon Collection

The permanent collection of the Warehouse Art Museum consists of over 7,300 modern and contemporary works on paper, paintings, photography, and sculpture. Built by private collectors Jan Serr and John Shannon, the collection is personal and based on their interests and experiences. Both residents of Wisconsin, Serr and Shannon include many notable Wisconsin artists in the collection, while their travels have brought together works by contemporary artists from China, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more.